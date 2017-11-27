President Ilham Aliyev sends letter of condolence to President of Georgia

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to the President of Georgia, Giorgi Margvelashvili.
Report informs, text of the letter says:
"Dear Mr President,
I was deeply saddened by the news of casualties and injuries as a fire broke out at a hotel in Batumi.
Over this tragedy, on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, and on my own behalf I extend deep condolences to you, families and the loved ones of those who died, and all the people of Georgia, and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery."
