President Ilham Aliyev's social media account featured post regarding his meeting with President Edgars Rinkēvičs
Foreign policy
- 22 April, 2026
- 22:12
A post has been shared on the social media account of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding his meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is on an official visit to the country.
Report presents the post:
Prezident İlham Əliyev Azərbaycanda rəsmi səfərdə olan Latviya Prezidenti Edqars Rinkeviçs ilə görüşüb. pic.twitter.com/RVRM2YUHKT— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) April 22, 2026
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