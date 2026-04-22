Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev's social media account featured post regarding his meeting with President Edgars Rinkēvičs

    Foreign policy
    • 22 April, 2026
    • 22:12
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media account featured post regarding his meeting with President Edgars Rinkēvičs

    A post has been shared on the social media account of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev regarding his meeting with Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is on an official visit to the country.

    Report presents the post:

    Ilham Aliyev Edgars Rinkēvičs
    Video
    İlham Əliyevin sosial şəbəkə hesabında Edqars Rinkeviçslə görüşü ilə bağlı paylaşım edilib
    Video
    В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях размещена публикация о встрече с Эдгарсом Ринкевичсом

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