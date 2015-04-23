President Ilham Aliyev rewarded with "International Friendship and Peace Award"

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ The ceremony was held on the presentation of the awards determined for 2014 by Media Professional Journalists Federation in Ankara, Turkey, which unites many influential journalist organizations.

Report informs referring to AZERTAC State Agency, the members of the Turkish Parliament, influential politicians, scientists, journalists, non-governmental organizations, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Ankara attended the ceremony.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who has achieved great success in all areas in recent years, was rewarded with "International Friendship and Peace Award".

The prestigious award for the President of Azerbaijan, was presented to the Advisor of Azerbaijan Embassy in Ankara, Jeyhun Zeynalov.