Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence

    Foreign policy
    • 30 September, 2026
    • 16:10
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence

    On September 30, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Lord Vernon Coaker, Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Report informs.

    The minister expressed gratitude for the reception and stated that he was greatly honored to be in Azerbaijan and meet with the President of Azerbaijan.

    Touching upon the importance of the ADEX 2026 and Securex Caspian exhibitions held in Baku, Lord Vernon Coaker noted his country's interest in participating in the events. He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the high-level organization of the exhibitions.

    Stating that Azerbaijan is a very important and friendly country for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the minister emphasized the UK's interest in continuing this friendship.

    Expressing gratitude to Lord Vernon Coaker for attending the exhibitions, the head of state noted that the ADEX exhibition has grown into an important international event over the years.

    President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that a new chapter has been opened in the bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom – cooperation in the field of the defence industry.

    The head of state mentioned that investments have been made in the defense industry in Azerbaijan for more than 20 years, and products are already manufactured for domestic consumption and export. President Ilham Aliyev touched upon potential cooperation with leading companies regarding the delivery of modern weapons and equipment to Azerbaijan, as well as the establishment of joint ventures in Azerbaijan, highlighting the importance of partnership with the United Kingdom in this context.

    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence
    President Ilham Aliyev receives UK Minister of State for Defence

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