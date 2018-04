Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ President Ilham Aliyev receives Mövlud Çavuşoğlu,Turkish FM, who is on visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Turkish minister Mövlud Çavuşoğlu posted on his Twitter account.

'I meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on November 27, he stated.

"We discussed current state and development prospects of our cooperation having common roots", Turkish diplomat writes.