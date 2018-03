© President.az

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Federation of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, chair of the joint commission Ilyas Umakhanov and chairman of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Dagestan Khizri Shikhsaidov.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.