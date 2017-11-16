President Ilham Aliyev receives Kazakh first deputy prime minister

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received first deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received first deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook