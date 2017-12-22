President Ilham Aliyev receives group of Muslim religious figures of Russia

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a group of Muslim religious figures of the North Caucasus republics of the Russian Federation.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the Baku-hosted "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference, saying that the event contributes to bringing different religions and nations closer to each other and strengthening the international cooperation.

The head of state hailed the fact that a large delegation of religious figures of the North Caucasus republics of the Russian Federation participated in the conference. He noted that such kind of regular meetings contribute to strengthening friendly relations of the Russian Federation and its North Caucasus republics with Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev said: "Despite the fact that 2017, which was delared the "Year of Islamic Solidarity", is coming to an end, Azerbaijan will continue to make contributions to solidarity of world Muslims and to cooperation between the Muslim countries. The coordination council to be established in this regard will create a good opportunity for implementing joint activities in the years ahead."

Speaking on behalf of the delegation, Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia of the Russian Federation Ismayil Berdiyev said that as always, they are happy to meet with President Ilham Aliyev. He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support to the excellent organization of "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference. Mufti Berdiyev noted that the event contributes to strengthening friendship among peoples.

Ismayil Berdiyev commemorated national leader Heydar Aliyev, saying that the policy he pursued for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan is being successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev.

The Mufti of Karachay-Cherkessia noted that they are deeply impressed by the development processes in Azerbaijan as they witness them each time they visit the country.

The head of state thanked for the warm words, saying stability existing in society and friendly co-existence of representatives of different religions and nations as one family plays a key role in ensuring the rapid economic development that Azerbaijan has achieved in recent years, and in improving the welfare of the people.

Pointing to the problems that cause disturbance in the Muslim countries, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of strengthening solidarity among Muslim countries in order to eliminate them. He said that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to this issue.