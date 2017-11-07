President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Eastern Partnership ambassadors-at-large

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the European Union Eastern Partnership ambassadors-at-large.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the European Union Eastern Partnership ambassadors-at-large.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook