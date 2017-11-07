 Top
    Close photo mode

    President Ilham Aliyev receives EU Eastern Partnership ambassadors-at-large

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported© President.az

    Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation of the European Union Eastern Partnership ambassadors-at-large.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi