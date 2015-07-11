President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at US Department of State

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs at the US Department of State Amos Hochstein, Report informs.

Noting the importance of the excellent organization of the First European Games, Amos Hochstein said this was an important event both for the country and the world.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and U.S. in a variety of fields. The parties hailed energy cooperation between the two countries, and noted the significance of continuing this cooperation.