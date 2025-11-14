Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Asian Development Bank

    Foreign policy
    • 14 November, 2025
    • 13:08
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Asian Development Bank

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by President of the Asian Development Bank Masato Kanda on November 14.

    According to Report, during the meeting, the sides highlighted the fruitful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank, noting the successful implementation of joint projects. It was emphasized that since 1999, the Asian Development Bank has provided financial support worth $5.5 billion to Azerbaijan under 145 loans, grants, investment and technical-assistance projects covering transport, water supply, energy, finance, education, healthcare and other sectors.

    The sides praised the successful cooperation between the Asian Development Bank and Azerbaijan in the private sector, along with the public sector. In this regard, joint projects implemented in oil and gas, electricity, roads, railways, agriculture, water supply, wastewater disposal and other areas were highlighted.

    During the conversation, it was noted that the achievements attained in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia also provide extensive opportunities for expanding the region's transport and transit capabilities.

    The parties stressed the significance of connectivity on the Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe route. They also touched upon the new projects between Azerbaijan and ADB, and in this regard, discussed issues related to enhancing the railway and metro networks, and water supply.

