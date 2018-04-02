President Ilham Aliyev receives Belarussian Deputy Prime Minister - UPDATED

***10:31

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Co-chair of the Azerbaijan-Belarus intergovernmental commission, Vladimir Semashko.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

***

Baku. 2 April. REPORT.AZ/ The sides hailed the relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus in various areas, and noted good opportunities for strengthening the bilateral ties.

They underlined the importance of defining new areas of cooperation, and also highlighted the need for increasing trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Describing the assembling of the 10,000th tractor by Ganja tractor plant as a remarkable event, the Belarussian deputy prime minister stressed the importance of exploring the opportunities for exporting this joint product of Azerbaijan and Belarus to third countries.

The head of state also described this event as a momentous occasion, saying that farmers appreciate the quality of the Azerbaijani-Belarussian tractors when he visits the regions. President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the good opportunities for exporting this product.