President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation from Uzbekistan - UPDATED

© President.az

*** 10:50

Baku. 11 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of the State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Artukbek Yusupov and Chairman of the Uzbek Muslims Board, Mufti Usmonkhon Alimov.

Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.

***

The head of state hailed good prospects for Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his recent brief talk with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Saudi Arabia during which they discussed the future of bilateral relations between the two countries, and pointed out that Azerbaijan is keen to further enhance cooperation with the friendly Uzbekistan in all areas, including political and economic spheres.

The head of state also underlined the importance of the discussion of the issues relating to the exchange of experience and cooperation between religious organizations.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined the significance of a conference on Islamic solidarity to be held in Uzbekistan this year as part of the "Year of Islamic Solidarity" in Azerbaijan. The head of state said the conference is important in terms of bringing the two peoples and countries closer to each other. The President also pointed out that apart from other prestigious international events, Azerbaijan hosts a number of conferences of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Chairman of the Committee on Religious Affairs under the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Uzbekistan Artukbek Yusupov f extended Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s greetings to President Ilham Aliyev. Saying that brotherly Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are bound by ties of historical friendship, Artukbek Yusupov noted that the first President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov and Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev enjoyed close friendly relations. He said that the development processes in Azerbaijan and the achievements of the friendly people of Azerbaijan are being followed with great interest in his country.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and asked the delegation to extend his greetings to the Uzbek President.