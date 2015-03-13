President Ilham Aliyev received the rapporteur of the PACE Political Affairs Committee

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 13, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received rapporteur of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Robert Walter.

Report informs, the parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, as well as negotiations to solve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and prospects for settlement of the problem.



