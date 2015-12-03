President Ilham Aliyev received the Latvian Minister for Welfare

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister for Welfare of Latvia Uldis Augulis.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev described regular reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and Latvia as a good sign of the bilateral relations. Noting that these visits contribute to addressing issues related to the bilateral ties, the head of state expressed hope that the visit of Latvian Minister for Welfare Uldis Augulis would also yield fruitful results. Highlighting the Azerbaijan government`s support for the social protection of the population, President Ilham Aliyev said the best standards had been applied in this area. Touching upon the importance of conducting mutual exchange of ideas and experience in the relevant sphere, the head of state stressed the significance of discussing new areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Touching upon Azerbaijan`s achievements in the social protection sphere, Latvian Minister for Welfare Uldis Augulis said they want to work together with relevant authorities of Azerbaijan. Emphasizing the importance of learning experience, which was successfully applied in both countries, the Latvian Minister for Welfare noted the significance of discussing work done to improve the social security system of the population, as well as accomplishments and outstanding problems.