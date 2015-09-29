President Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of newly-appointed Hungarian Ambassador

Baku. 29 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted the credentials of the newly-appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Imre Laslotsky, Report informs.

Ambassador Imre Laslotsky reviewed the guard of honor.

Imre Laslotsky handed his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev then had a conversation with the Ambassador.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Imre Laslotsky conveyed greetings on behalf of Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban to the head of state.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Hungary, and noted that there was good potential for the expansion of cooperation in a variety of fields. The parties exchanged views over the issues related to further development of bilateral relations on various fronts, including energy, information and communication technologies, education, healthcare, agriculture and other spheres.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Prime Minister Viktor Orban and asked the Ambassador to communicate his greetings to the Hungarian Premier.