President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

On October 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Gabala, Report informs.

During the conversation, they fondly recalled their previous meetings.

The Secretary General congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the outcomes achieved in Washington, in the presence of US President Donald Trump, regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations.

Kubanychbek Omuraliev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan"s support in enhancing the OTS"s international prestige and strengthening cooperation among member and observer states.

The discussion highlighted the upcoming 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, to be held in Gabala, themed "Regional Peace and Security." The summit is set to address critical issues on the organization"s agenda.

The Azerbaijani leader expressed confidence that the summit would significantly contribute to fostering friendship, solidarity, and partnership within the Turkic world.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OTS.