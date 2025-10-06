Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 12:25
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

    On October 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Gabala, Report informs.

    During the conversation, they fondly recalled their previous meetings.

    The Secretary General congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the outcomes achieved in Washington, in the presence of US President Donald Trump, regarding the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    The head of state expressed gratitude for the congratulations.

    Kubanychbek Omuraliev thanked President Ilham Aliyev for Azerbaijan"s support in enhancing the OTS"s international prestige and strengthening cooperation among member and observer states.

    The discussion highlighted the upcoming 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, to be held in Gabala, themed "Regional Peace and Security." The summit is set to address critical issues on the organization"s agenda.

    The Azerbaijani leader expressed confidence that the summit would significantly contribute to fostering friendship, solidarity, and partnership within the Turkic world.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OTS.

    Kubanychbek Omuraliyev Ilham Aliyev Organization of Turkic States foreign policy strategy Gabala Summit Azerbaijan-Armenia peace
    Photo
    Prezident Qəbələdə Türk Dövlətləri Təşkilatının Baş katibini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял в Габале генерального секретаря ОТГ

    Latest News

    13:02

    74 anti-tank mines cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over past week

    Incident
    12:44

    Paris stock market sinks after new PM resigns

    Finance
    12:37

    Pakistan gets approval to begin meat exports to Azerbaijan

    Business
    12:25
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    12:23

    President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    12:17

    Hamas holding talks with Egypt, Qatar before Sharm El-Sheikh meetings

    Other countries
    12:12

    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus up by almost 75%

    Finance
    12:05

    Macron approves Lecornu's resignation

    Other countries
    11:41

    Political scientist: Main focus of OTS summit - regional security, investment in Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed