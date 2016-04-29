President Ilham Aliyev received Maltese Minister of Foreign Affairs

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malta George Vella.

Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated participation of President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca in the 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations in Baku.

The head of state said that during the visit of the Maltese President the two countries discussed development of cooperation in political, economic, energy, investment making and other fields, as well as Azerbaijani-EU relations. President Ilham Aliyev said Malta was actively involved in Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation. The head of state recalled the last year visit of Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the country, and described the trip of the Maltese FM to Baku as a sign of dynamic continuation of cooperation.

The head of state said Azerbaijan and Malta enjoyed active partner relations, and stressed the importance of boosting these ties. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that the Maltese FM`s visit would contribute to the strengthening of the current cooperation format.

George Vella conveyed the greetings of President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to the head of state.

He said the Maltese President expressed satisfaction with her Baku trip and meetings. The FM said Malta was interested in further expanding ties with Azerbaijan, adding there was good potential for strengthening bilateral relations not only in energy sector but also in several other fields to the benefit of both sides. George Vella stressed the importance of exploring the opportunities in this regard.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings of President of Malta Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, and asked

George Vella to extend his greetings to the President and Prime Minister of Malta.