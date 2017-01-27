President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Ukrainian Minister of Social Policy

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Andrey Reva.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Andrey Reva.
Report informs, the press service of President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook