President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry - UPDATED

Baku. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Majid Saif Al Ghurair.

The head of state pointed to a very good level of relations between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, mentioning his visit to the UAE and his meetings with the country`s leadership early this year. Highlighting cooperation in the field of tourism, President Ilham Aliyev said a lot of tourists from the UAE visit Azerbaijan. The President underlined the significance of expanding economic relations and exploring export and import opportunities, adding that relevant authorities in Azerbaijan are actively working in this area.

Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry Majid Saif Al Ghurair said the UAE attaches great importance to its relationship with Azerbaijan. He described Azerbaijan as a very beautiful country, adding that tourists coming here witness people`s hospitality and enthusiasm. He hailed the current growth in the number of tourists coming from the UAE to Azerbaijan. Majid Saif Al Ghurair thanked the Azerbaijani President for supporting the development of tourism relations.

They discussed a range of issues, including business, tourism industry, opportunities for export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the UAE, simplification of visa regime, and investment making.