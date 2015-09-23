President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by CEO of Italian Snam Company

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chief Executive Officer of Italy`s Snam Company Carlo Malacarne, Report informs.

Carlo Malacarne said it was his first visit to Azerbaijan, and noted that he was deeply impressed with the landscaping and reconstruction work carried out in Baku in a short period of time. The head of state said during the trip issues on cooperation between Italian Snam Company and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic would be discussed, and expressed hope that a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed between the companies would define prospects of the cooperation.

Carlo Malacarne noted that Snam was one of the leading infrastructure operators in Europe, and expressed his satisfaction with cooperation with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic. He stressed the importance of this cooperation in terms of gas supply not only to Italy but also to Europe.

The head of state said Azerbaijan makes its contribution to the energy security of Europe, and noted that it was possible to implement strong cooperation between Italian Snam Company and Azerbaijan in this direction in a variety of fields.

Carlo Malacarne highlighted the activity of the company which acts in the field of gas supplies to Europe, and emphasized the significance of Azerbaijan as a new gas supplier to Europe.

Saying the Southern Gas Corridor is a very important project for all sides, President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan plays a leading role on this front. Touching upon the importance of the TANAP project initiated by Azerbaijan, the head of state said the country was actively represented in all segments of the Southern Gas Corridor. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan`s role as a gas supplier would further grow.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the issues related to prospects of cooperation with Italian Snam Company.