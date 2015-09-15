President Ilham Aliyev, President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman held a one-on-one meeting

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman have held a one-on-one meeting.

Report informs, during the meeting, the sides said that bilateral relations between the two countries were developing successfully in political, economic, humanitarian and other areas. The sides stressed the importance of the visit in terms of the expansion of the relations, and noted that there are good prospects for strengthening the relations.

A broad exchange of views was held over the bilateral ties and the issues of mutual interest.