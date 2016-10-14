President Ilham Aliyev: “Pakistan closest friend and ally of Azerbaijan”

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ “Pakistan is the closest friend and ally of Azerbaijan.”

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in his statement for the press jointly with Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The head of state reminded that Pakistan was among first states to recognize independence of Azerbaijan: “Sınce that time relations based on friendship and brotherhood between our countries are being built”.

The head of state underlined successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan within international organizations: ”Our countries demonstrate mutual support in settlement of Kashmir and Nagorno-Karabakh problems. Azerbaijan supports settlement of Kashmir problem in accordance with resolutions of the United Nations.”

President Ilham Aliyev stated that Pakistan preserves similar position with regard to settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh problem between Azerbaijan and Armenia: “Pakistan refused to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia because of occupation, recognized the Khojali genocide. This is higly valued by Azerbaijani people and Government”.

He informed on conducted negotiations on trade, capital investment, creation of joint ventures, increase of trade turnover and stressed importance of development of cooperation in pharmaceutics, defence industry, agriculture, tourism and transportation fields.