    Foreign policy
    • 07 oktyabr, 2025
    • 13:55
    President Ilham Aliyev: One of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangazur Corridor

    "One of the key outcomes of the Washington summit was the opening of the Zangazur Corridor," said President Ilham Aliyev during his address at the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States, Report informs.

    "The Zangazur Corridor is significant as a new transport artery and serves as a second route within both the Middle Corridor and the North-South Corridor," the head of state added.

    Prezident İlham Əliyev: Vaşinqton Zirvəsinin mühüm nəticələrindən biri də Zəngəzur dəhlizinin açılmasıdır
    Президент назвал открытие Зангезурского коридора важным итогом Вашингтонского саммита

