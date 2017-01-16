 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev offers condolences to Almazbek Atambayev

    'I wish injured swiftest possible recovery'

    Baku. 16 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev.

    Report informs, text of the letter says:

    " Dear Almazbek Sharshenovich,

    I am deeply saddened of news about tragic death of people as a result of plane crash near Bishkek.

    I would like to express my deepest condolences to You, families and relatives of victims on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people and wish the injured swiftest possible recovery". 

