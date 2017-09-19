 Top
    President Ilham Aliyev met with representatives of American Jewish organizations

    The press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported

    Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with representatives of the American Jewish Organizations.

    Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported. 

    The delegation includes heads of the American Jewish Organization, World Jewish Congress, Bnai Brith International, National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry, Jewish Federations of North America, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, and Vaad L`Hatzolas Nidchei Yisroel organization in New York.

