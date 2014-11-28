President Ilham Aliyev gives interview to TV Channel "Rossiya-24"

Baku. 28 November.REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to All-Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company "Rossiya-24" TV Channel on November 28. Report informs, the head of the state answered the questions on Azerbaijani-Russian bilateral relations, the economic development process in Azerbaijan, the prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, tradition of multiculturalism in Azerbaijan, the preparatory work for "Baku-2015 European Games" and other issues.