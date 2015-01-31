President Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to President of Bulgaria

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences on the death of ex-President of Bulgaria Zhelyu Zhelev to his Bulgarian counterpart Rosen Plevneliev. Report informs citing the official website of the president, the letter says: "I was deeply saddened to hear about the death of prominent social and political figure Zhelyu Zhelev.

Due to this heavy loss on my own behalf and on behalf of the Azerbaijani people I express my deepest condolences to you, family members of the deceased and the whole Bulgarian nation".