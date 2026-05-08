Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev: Ethnic and religious diversity is protected as a national treasure in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 13:52
    President Ilham Aliyev: Ethnic and religious diversity is protected as a national treasure in Azerbaijan

    "It is a source of great satisfaction that the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, based on mutual respect and understanding, are developing on an upward trajectory and gaining new substance day by day. These ties serve well-intentioned goals, such as the promotion of interfaith harmony and cultural diversity globally, as well as the creation of an environment of mutual trust between civilizations," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter addressed to Pope Leo XIV on the occasion of the Anniversary of his Election.

    The head of state noted that in Azerbaijan, recognized as one of the centers of multiculturalism worldwide, ethnic and religious diversity is protected as a national treasure, and equal conditions are created for all confessions. "We take pride in the fact that Azerbaijan is a place where people belonging to different religions and faiths live in an atmosphere of kindness and mutual understanding," President Ilham Aliyev emphasized in his letter.

    Ilham Aliyev Pope Leo XIV Congratulatory letter
    Prezident İlham Əliyev: Azərbaycanda etnik və dini müxtəliflik milli sərvət kimi qorunur
    Ильхам Алиев: В Азербайджане религиозное разнообразие оберегается как национальное достояние

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