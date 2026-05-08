Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    Foreign policy
    • 08 May, 2026
    • 13:51
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Leo XIV

    President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Leo XIV.

    Report presents the letter:

    "Your Holiness,

    On the occasion of the Anniversary of your Election as Pope, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to all your fellow believers, both personally and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    It is a source of great satisfaction that the relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See, based on mutual respect and understanding, are developing on an upward trajectory and gaining new substance day by day. These ties serve well-intentioned goals, such as the promotion of interfaith harmony and cultural diversity globally, as well as the creation of an environment of mutual trust between civilizations.

    In Azerbaijan, recognized as one of the centers of multiculturalism worldwide, ethnic and religious diversity is protected as a national treasure, and equal conditions are created for all confessions. We take pride in the fact that Azerbaijan is a place where people belonging to different religions and faiths live in an atmosphere of kindness and mutual understanding. The laying of the foundation for a new Catholic church in Baku is yet another clear example of the interfaith harmony, multiculturalism, and traditions of tolerance in our country.

    I would like to particularly emphasize the fruitful cooperation that has been established over many years between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See. The restoration work carried out in the Vatican with the support of the Foundation, while contributing to intercultural dialogue and the preservation of religious and cultural heritage, is also a demonstration of Azerbaijan's commitment to universal human values."

    Ilham Aliyev Pope Leo XIV Congratulatory letter
    İlham Əliyev Roma Papasını təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Папу Римского Льва XIV

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