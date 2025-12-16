Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain

    Foreign policy
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 12:19
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that the letter reads:

    "Your Majesty,

    On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend to you, and through you to your entire people, my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

    The establishment of Azerbaijan's Embassy in Bahrain this year is a clear reflection of our bilateral relations reaching a new level and demonstrates the importance we attach to developing our relations, which hold great potential, across all areas.

    I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to deepen the traditional friendly relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, built on mutual trust and respect, in line with the interests of our peoples and countries.

    On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, and success in your high state duties, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain."

    Ilham Aliyev Sheikh Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Bahrain congratulation
    İlham Əliyev Bəhreynin Kralını təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил короля Бахрейна

    Latest News

    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed