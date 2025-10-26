Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2025
    • 12:35
    President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Austrian Federal President on national holiday

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and the people of Austria on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, Report informs.

    The congratulatory letter states:

    "On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Austria, I sincerely congratulate You and, through You, your entire people, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan.

    I believe that the development of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Austria will continue to serve the interests of our peoples.

    On this momentous day, I extend my best wishes to You and wish the people of Austria lasting peace and prosperity."

    Prezident İlham Əliyev avstriyalı həmkarını təbrik edib
    Президент Ильхам Алиев поздравил Федерального президента Австрии с национальным праздником

