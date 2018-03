Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Dominican Republic Danilo Medinaya. Report informs congratulatory letter reads:

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, i heartily congratulate you and your people on the Dominican National holiday - Independence day. I wish all the best to you, peace and prosperity to your friendly people "