President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan has never been as strong as now

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is now.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has said at the opening ceremony of the 4th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku.

"Azerbaijan is a country with a young history. Last year, we have celebrated 25th year of restoration of independence. These 25 years have shown that one can achieve success only being free. Azerbaijan has never been as strong in history as it is now”, the head of state said.

He noted that today "Azerbaijan is a dynamic, modern country, close to its traditions, but at the same time open to the world."

The President said that Azerbaijan plays an important role in promoting Islamic values by conducting various sports games to demonstrate the Islamic culture to the world. According to him, it is important to show that Islam has nothing to do with terrorism.