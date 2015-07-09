President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2015 in Milan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani national pavilion at "EXPO-2015" international exhibition in Milan, Italy, officially opened.

Report informs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his spouse, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony of Azerbaijani pavilion at "Milan Expo 2015" international exhibition.

President Ilham Aliyev made a speech at the opening ceremony.

During the event, the concert of Azerbaijani Chamber Orchestra is also scheduled.