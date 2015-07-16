President signs a decree on adoption of Joint Declaration between Azerbaijan and Turkey

Baku. 16 July. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev approved the law on ratification of the Joint Declaration on the results of the fourth session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey, which held on January 15, 2015."

Report informs, the law has been ratified in the Parliament of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Milli Majlis) some time ago.

According to the decree, the law on ratification of the Joint Declaration on the results of the fourth session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey, which held on January 15, 2015 has been approved.