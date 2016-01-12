Ilham Aliyev: “All our efforts are aimed at strengthening of inter-religious and inter-civilization dialogue”

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ We always try to further strengthen inter-religious and inter-civilization dialogue. We are pleased to contribute to the development of inter-civilizational dialogue and have set the Azerbaijani sample of this, Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev stated at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2015 and objectives for the future.

The Head of Azerbaijani state underlined that today the inter-civilization misunderstanding in the world triggers concern for us. This is a very dangerous tendency. Azerbaijan is a world-renowned venue of inter-civilization dialogue and will spare no effort to soften these tendencies.