President Ilham Aliyev receives credentials of new Turkmen ambassador

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Turkmenistan Mekan Ishanguliyev.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received credentials of newly appointed ambassador of Turkmenistan Mekan Ishanguliyev.
Report informs, press service of the President of Azerbaijan reported.
News DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook