President İlham Aliyev congratulated Emir of Qatar

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar.

Report informs, the letter says:

Excellency,

“I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the National Day of the State of Qatar.

I believe that the development of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar will further serve for the interest of our nations.

On this outstanding day I wish you robust health, happiness to the brotherly people of Qatar State a peace and prosperity”.