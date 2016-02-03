President Margvelashvili: 'Projects realized at initiative of Azerbaijan and Georgia are of great importance for European countries'

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, TANAP and other large-scale projects play an important role in the development of the South Caucasus region.'

Report informs, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili said addressing in the Parliament on February 3.

'Projects realized in the region at the initiative of Azerbaijan and Georgia are of great importance not for only for our region, but also for entire European countries. At present, Georgian government carries out effectual works solution of other realized issues in a short time and has made concrete projects for this purpose. We believe that combining our efforts we can carry out more great things for welfare of our people', head of state emphasized.

Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, members of the government and 107 MPs attend the Parliament's meeting.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the diplomatic corps, too. Deputy Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Dursun Hasanov also attends the event.