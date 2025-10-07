Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    President: Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridors

    07 October, 2025
    "Transport and communication links hold strategic significance within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, Report informs.

    Highlighting that efforts to harness the potential of the Turkic world in transport, communication, transit, and related fields have led to the implementation of projects with global impact, the head of state said that Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, serving as a vital bridge between Türkiye and Central Asia across geographic, economic, transport, and other domains.

