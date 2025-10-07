President: Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridors
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 14:11
"Transport and communication links hold strategic significance within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS)," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 12th Summit of the Heads of State of the OTS, Report informs.
Highlighting that efforts to harness the potential of the Turkic world in transport, communication, transit, and related fields have led to the implementation of projects with global impact, the head of state said that Azerbaijan is an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridors, serving as a vital bridge between Türkiye and Central Asia across geographic, economic, transport, and other domains.
Latest News
15:05
Days of Turkmen culture to be held in AzerbaijanForeign policy
15:04
Mirziyoyev proposes holding OTS FMs and intelligence chiefs meetings in SamarkandForeign policy
15:02
Clarke, Devoret and Martinis win 2025 Nobel Prize in PhysicsEducation and science
15:02
Hungary to deepen energy cooperation with Turkic Organization statesForeign policy
14:59
Japarov: OTS to continue progressive development under Azerbaijan's chairmanshipForeign policy
14:57
Kazakhstan offers creation of Digital Monitoring Center within OTSOther
14:53
Uzbek President: Washington Declaration - victory for all Turkic peoplesForeign policy
14:43
Erdogan: Türkiye hopes for further progress in peace process in South CaucasusForeign policy
14:36