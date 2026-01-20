President: Azerbaijan doesn't react any longer to European Parliament criticism

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Azerbaijan does not react any longer to criticism from the European Parliament, said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with Euronews TV in Davos on January 20, Report informs.

    "Well, we do not react any longer," the head of state noted.

    "Yeah. We stopped reacting. We did react in the past, but of course, it's so obvious that this biased situation towards Azerbaijan is generated by special lobbying groups, by special forces which cannot digest Azerbaijan's independent policy.

    So actually we have for many years already stopped any cooperation with the European Parliament and also with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. We cooperate with the European Commission, and for us it is enough.

    But I think European Parliament puts itself in a very awkward situation, accusing us of what we have never done, including so-called our aggressive position towards Armenia, while Armenia itself appreciates the relationship with Azerbaijan.

    Last August, the peace deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan was initialed in the White House. So I hope that members of the European Parliament will find the courage to reconsider their unfair policy towards Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev stated.

    Prezident: Azərbaycan artıq Avropa Parlamentinin tənqidinə reaksiya vermir
    Президент: Надеюсь, в Европарламенте найдут в себе мужество пересмотреть несправедливую политику к Азербайджану

