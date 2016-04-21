Preparations for visit of Speaker of Saeima of Latvia and Riga Mayor to Azerbaijan underway

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host business forum Azerbaijan-Latvia in autumn.

Report informs, it was stated at a meeting of the newly appointed Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Latvia Javanshir Akhundov with Latvia's foreign minister, Edgars Rinkevics.

At the meeting, the current state of the Azerbaijani-Latvian relations were discussed. The sides noted the importance of mutual visits to strengthen ties.

In this regard, it was mentioned that preparations for the visit of Speaker of Saeima of Latvia and Riga Mayor to Azerbaijan are underway.