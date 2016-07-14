 Top
    ​Poroshenko: Ukraine and Azerbaijan have a great potential for cooperation

    Baku is hosting the fifth meeting of the Council of Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine

    Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ Ukraine and Azerbaijan have a great potential for cooperation. 

    Report informs citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was said by President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko on the 5th meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine which is being held in Baku.

    "I dare say that our peoples have huge potentials in the relations and the presidents have warm and friendly relations. We are actively negotiating", Poroshenko said.

    According to him, all the agreements that are reached between the parties, are strongly promoted and implemented in life.

    In turn, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stressed importance of the Ukrainian President's visit in Baku for development of bilateral relations between the two countries.

