    Political scientist: Main focus of OTS summit - regional security, investment in Middle Corridor

    06 October, 2025
    Political scientist: Main focus of OTS summit - regional security, investment in Middle Corridor

    The upcoming 12th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Baku will focus on regional security issues and the development of specific investment instruments for the development of the Middle Corridor (TITR), Kazakh political scientist Talgat Kaliyev said in an interview with Report.

    "It is clear that given the presence of global hotspots, global and regional security will be the main issue on the agenda of the leaders of the OTS countries. Negotiated conflict resolution will be verbally discussed, and the parties will focus on deepening military-technical cooperation, joint exercises to strengthen defense capabilities, and new agreements," the expert emphasized.

    According to the political scientist, special attention will be paid to the security of the recently opened Zangazur Corridor and the development of alternative routes. Of course, the situation in the Middle East will also be discussed, Kaliyev noted.

    The second key topic of the summit, according to the political scientist, will be the identification of specific mechanisms for investment in the Middle Corridor.

    "The importance of the Middle Corridor has been discussed numerous times in recent years. Now, the leaders of the amalgamated territorial communities will likely discuss specific tools for developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. This includes funding sources and technologies," the expert explained.

    Regarding bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Talgat Kaliyev noted that the countries will focus on developing projects in artificial intelligence and digitalization, particularly within the framework of the project to lay a fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea.

    "Strengthening energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is a long-standing and relevant topic for the two oil and gas-producing countries today and in the future," the Kazakh political scientist emphasized.

    Politoloq: TDT sammitində regional təhlükəsizlik məsələləri diqqət mərkəzində olacaq
    Политолог: Главный фокус саммита ОТГ - безопасность региона и инвестиции в Средний коридор

