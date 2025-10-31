Photo exhibition on Azerbaijan's climate challenges at Paris Peace Forum
Foreign policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 13:58
As part of the Paris Peace Forum, a photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan's natural environment, biodiversity, and the impact of climate change, particularly on the Caspian Sea, was held.
According to Report, the exhibition was organized through the joint efforts of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the COP29 Presidency, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France.
Forum participants, including international delegations, engaged closely with the exhibition.
Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President delivered remarks highlighting Azerbaijan's green development strategy, ecological restoration efforts, and climate diplomacy initiatives.
