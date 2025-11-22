Peace Bridge Initiative holds another meeting in Baku

A group of representatives of Armenian civil society visited Azerbaijan on 21-22 November 2025 within the Peace Bridge Initiative, Report informs.

The members of the Initiative from Armenia Areg Kochinyan, Boris Navasardyan, Naira Sultanyan, Narek Minasyan, and Samvel Meliksetyan met with their Azerbaijani counterparts Farhad Mammadov, Rusif Huseynov, Kamala Mammadova, Ramil Iskandarli, and Fuad Abdullaev.

The participants engaged in constructive discussions on the current dynamics of the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the role of civil society in fostering constructive engagement, and potential joint projects aimed at advancing mutual understanding. Public interest topics from both sides were also addressed.

The parties agreed to enhance cooperation in the media space, deepen direct contacts between expert groups, and further increase civil society involvement in the peacebuilding process. Plans were made to continue working-level engagement and organize future meetings in both Armenia and Azerbaijan under the framework of the Peace Bridge Initiative.

As part of the process, the members of the Peace Bridge Initiative met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration. The discussion focused on steps taken by both Armenia and Azerbaijan following the Washington talks to advance the peace agenda. Mr. Hajiyev responded to questions raised during the discussion.