Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Pashazada urges US to remove Azerbaijan from religious freedom watch list

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 11:57
    Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazada, has called on the United States to remove Azerbaijan from the list of countries under special monitoring regarding the state of religious freedom.

    According to Report, Pashazada expressed this position during a meeting at the White House with US Vice President"s National Security Advisors Andrew Loomis and Michael Imbrede, as well as Policy Planning Department member of the State Department Jonathan Askonas.

    Pashazada noted that Azerbaijan"s inclusion in this list does not reflect the country"s true atmosphere of interreligious harmony and multiculturalism. He also drew the attention of US officials to the destructive actions of the Armenian Church leadership and diaspora, which hinder the peace process.

    Both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening trust and cooperation among peoples and religions to achieve lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    QMİ sədri ABŞ-ni Azərbaycanı din azadlığının vəziyyətinə görə Xüsusi Müşahidə Siyahısından çıxarmağa çağırıb
    Пашазаде призвал США исключить Азербайджан из списка по вопросам религиозной свободы

