Parliament Speaker talks about campaign waged against the I European games

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ "In regard with the upcoming I European games, as well the external forces, and certain forces in the country in one form or another, including through non-governmental organizations demonstrate their negative attitude towards Azerbaijan. In the last few days they say that, a lot of corruption alleged has in the country. However, I want to say, the country has always waged a struggle against corruption". Report informs, the deputy executive secretary of ruling New Azerbaijan Party Siyavush Novruzov said this in his speech at today's plenary session of the Milli Majlis.

"Azerbaijan is one of the few countries, where there is the Commission Against Corruption and the Commission are involved representatives from various government agencies. We admit that, this evil is in all over the world. Unfortunately, some authorities in regard with the approaching of the date of the international events in country began to decline for Azerbaijan.

There are some political parties and non-governmental organizations acting against the interests of the Azerbaijani people and the state. They are commissioned by some external forces calling for the country's various activities are themselves, sometimes even at the level of parties, statements, thereby want to ensure that in the European Games in Azerbaijan did not participate sports delegations of foreign countries. All this shows that, they are funded from new sources - at the expense of the Armenian lobby. In the Milli Majlis we should very seriously express their attitude towards this issue. We need to assess the activity of such anti-national entities", said the deputy.

Speaker Oktay Asadov expressed his attitude to the problem, which affected the MP: "They themselves have assessed themselves. Armenia to participate in the European Games in Baku. Despite this, they continue to oppose these games. They are against Azerbaijan worse than Armenians. After that, whether or not to condemn them? So there is no need to discuss these issues."