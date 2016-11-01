 Top
    Paraguayan Parliament passes declaration on Azerbaijan

    'Azerbaijan is the first one in Muslim world to give women voting right', the document says

    Baku. 1 November. REPORT.AZ/ Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of Paraguay has adopted a declaration on the 25th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence at the initiative of head of the friendship group with Azerbaijan Juan Ramirez.

    Report informs referring to the press service of Azerbaijani Embassy in Argentine. 

    According to information, Mr Ramirez hailed political and economic independence, religious freedom in Azerbaijan, adding the country was the first one in Muslim world to give women voting rights.

    Then the draft declaration signed by Juan Ramirez and two other members of the friendship group was adopted unanimously.

